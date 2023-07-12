PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some Portsmouth residents are up in arms, literally afraid to go into the city-owned Harbor Court Parking Garage.

Located next to the Harbor Tower Apartments in downtown Portsmouth, residents are so upset about vandalism in the garage, they called 10 On Your Side.

Residents say this has been a long-standing problem for years.

Broken glass was found in the garage, along with numerous residents with reports of stolen cars, stolen catalytic converters, stolen license plates and suspicious people hanging out in the parking garage.

We also found some residents who are actually packing heat every time they go inside the parking garage from the apartment complex.

Troy Robinson was packing his Springfield .45, and he feels the need to have the gun to feel safe.

“I need a loaded gun to come into the parking garage, and I say my garage because I treat it like it is mine,” Robinson said. “I keep it clean, and I look out for the other tenants in the building. The last group was four young men, and I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’ They answered, ‘Oh, we’re looking for some place to get high.’ I said, ‘you can’t do it in here.”

She’s unarmed now, but Crissy Love is usually locked and loaded when she goes to her car.

“I saw it before as I was walking out,” Love said. “Kids were here. I walked upstairs, I called police, came down, they had one suspect.”

Those kids had just vandalized Joe Horan’s car.

“Someone broken into our car, busted the rear window, trashed the steering column (and) they had one person in custody,” Horan said.

Sharon Lynn’s car has been vandalized multiple times over the last two years.

“My license plates were stolen four times,” Lynn said. “I was parked down in visitors and my catalytic converter was stolen.”

They also ripped out Deborah Grimes’ catalytic converter twice, then stole her car.

“They broke the window out,” Grimes said. “They dented the front end, and my car is now in police protection.”

Portsmouth police wrote to residents and the apartment complex that they are stepping up patrols, adding more staff power and putting up temporary cameras. They told them they know there is a problem, and they are working to address it.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins wrote to Janice Davis, an apartment complex activist who has had windows busted out.

“In response to the recent incidents, we have taken several steps to address the situation,” Jenkins wrote to her. Our patrol officers have been instructed to continue regular directed patrols in the parking garages.”

Davis responded.

“Let me say this, the chief of police, I have to give him kudos,” Davis said. “He did respond to me just like you’re responding. I called 10 on Your Side, because when you come out something is going to happen, and it’s going to be for the good.”

The letter from Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins to Janice Davis:

Greetings Janice U. Davis,

Thank you for reaching out to us on behalf of the residents of Harbor Tower Apartments. We understand your concerns regarding the recent vandalism incidents and the need for increased security measures in the parking garage.

In response to the recent incidents, we have taken several steps to address the situation. Our patrol officers have been instructed to continue regular directed patrols in the parking garages between responding to their calls for service. Additionally, our city security officers working hours have altered and they have been reassigned to specifically patrol the parking areas, and one of them successfully made an arrest over two weeks ago. On July 6, 2023, security officers caught one suspect who had broken into a vehicle. He was arrested and charged appropriately.

Moreover, we have deployed temporary cameras in the parking garages to enhance surveillance until the permanent cameras can be installed. This was completed by property crimes detectives on yesterday and I have included photos for your knowledge. We understand that cameras alone may not be the only solution, but they serve as an effective deterrent and can aid in investigations. We continually assess and adjust our strategies based on the evolving security needs.

We, in conjunction with other city stakeholders, have continued the process of ordering and installing permanent cameras, along with addressing the entry points for improved security. These measures are being actively pursued to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate the risk of further incidents. Additionally, we are exploring the feasibility of adding contractual private security officers to be assigned specifically to the downtown garages overnight.

Rest assured, we are committed to addressing these issues promptly and effectively. We understand the seriousness of the matter and are working diligently to restore safety and peace of mind for the residents. We appreciate your vigilance and contribution in keeping the community safe.