CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — At around 2:25 a.m., units were dispatched to a working residential fire on Wildcat Lane.

The fire spread from a wire shortage next to the air handler, Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. said, in a release. Most of the active flames were put out by the guests at the time of response, however, upon investigation, the fire spread up to three feet high. Firefighters used water cans and thermal imaging to contain the spread, and removed the hot and burnt materials from the house.

Courtesy: Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co.

“Had nobody been in the house it likely would have been a involved structure at the time of dispatch,” the press release reads. “This family was lucky to have had working smoke detectors which woke them up, and gave them ample time to evacuate the structure.”

Chief 3 B. Lappin ad units cleared around 3:30 a.m.