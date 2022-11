VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of the city Tuesday evening.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at this time, and the fire is under investigation.

The fire department said the apartments are currently being renovated.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

