NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ventura Way on Dec. 22.

The call came in around 12:40 p.m. for a two alarm apartment fire. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the severity of the incident and whether there were any injuries.

Based on the photo below, from one of our photographer’s, it appears the majority of the damage was in the roof of the building.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.