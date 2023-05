NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the report of a residential fire in the Norview neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said they were notified just before 3 a.m. Tuesday of a fire in the 6300 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, not far from Strand Street and Alexander Street.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

10 On Your Side has contacted Norfolk Fire-Rescue for more information about the fire.