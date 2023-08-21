VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 36-year old man who had been booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center the day before died Monday following a medical emergency, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said.

Other inmates at the jail alerted staff around 4:20 a.m. that Kevin Lorenzo Jones was not moving, and a deputy began CPR and called for help, the sheriff’s office said. Jail medical staff, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded, and a medic declared Jones dead at the scene at 4:43 a.m.

Jones had been arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department and booked into the correctional center Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear. A magistrate had granted him a $1,500 secured bond, but when Jones did not post the bond, he was booked into the facility and provided an initial medical and mental health screening, and medical staff at the jail found no signs of medical distress at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The VBPD and VBSO are investigating, and it has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths and has the authority to investigate.

No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk will determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Ken Stolle and the VBSO offered their condolences to Jones’ friends and family.