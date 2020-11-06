Police: 2 Chesapeake men arrested outside vote counting center in Philadelphia, weapons charges pending

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) — Two armed men arrested overnight outside a Philadelphia vote counting center were from Chesapeake, police confirmed.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said her department was made aware of the two men after the FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia, received a tip that people were on the way from Virginia Beach to Philadelphia in a silver vehicle containing guns and ammunition.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner identified the two Chesapeake men charged Friday afternoon.

Antonio Lamotta, 61

Joshua Macias, 42

They are charged with concealed firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, carrying a firearm on public streets or public property, a first-degree misdemeanor.

“We will be requesting that both be held without eligibility for bail when they are arraigned later this evening, as this alarming incident is still very much under investigation regarding additional charges,” Krasner said.

Philadelphia police spotted the Hummer parked not far from the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes are being tallied, around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, and found the two men nearby, around 10:27 p.m.

This is the suspect vehicle, pulled over in Philly after police got a tip that armed suspects from VA were planning to attack the convention center, where votes are being counted. @WAVY_News https://t.co/55QalLoI3d — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) November 6, 2020

Two officers observed Lamotta allegedly with a gun in plain view on the hip, and found that Macias allegedly had a gun concealed under a jacket. The 61-year-old said he did not have a handgun license, and was placed under arrest. The 42-year-old said he had a Virginia carry license, which isn’t recognized in Pennsylvania, and was also taken into custody.

The men also gave consent for police to search their vehicle, a silver Hummer with a QAnon conspiracy sticker. Inside, officers found an AR-15 rifle with no serial number. They also found ammunition in the vehicle and weapons, police say.

BELOW: Watch the police chief’s briefing.

A third person who also rode up to Philadelphia with the men, a woman, wasn’t arrested, police say.

Krasner said there was no violence during protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, who were urging the stoppage of vote counting based on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, and there was no indication the men were there to commit violence, despite being armed.

At this time, authorities said they don’t have reason to believe the two men were part of a larger plot, or are linked to a specific extremist group, though there were QAnon stickers on the Hummer. QAnon supporters have been linked to acts of violence multiple times.

Krasner says his department is taking the case seriously, but this “may turn out to be nothing more than two people deciding to come to Philadelphia at a particular time, for a somewhat unknown purpose,” as he warned against exaggerating the case.

Police say the investigation is “very active,” and the FBI is assisting.

