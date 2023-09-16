NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A patient in the Sentara Norfolk General emergency department reportedly stole a private ambulance Friday.

Sentara Health spokesman Dale Gauding said the patient stole it from the ambulance parking area.

Private ambulance services are used to transport patients for medical care if they are too sick or not able to ride in a car or sit up in a wheelchair. They are also able to run lights and sirens if a patient has a medical crisis.

Norfolk Police dispatch said the incident took place around 5:24 p.m.