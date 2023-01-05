HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Four cities in Hampton Roads have made the list of the best areas for jobs in 2023.

When it comes to finding work, location plays a significant role. To assist job seekers in their search, WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 32 key indicators of job market strength, including job opportunities, employment growth, and average starting salary.

Four cities in Hampton Roads made the list:

Virginia Beach (#44)

Chesapeake (#66)

Norfolk (#74)

Newport News (#92)

According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is back to pre-pandemic levels at 3.7%. In fact, many companies are now facing a labor shortage, which puts job seekers in a strong position when negotiating their compensation and benefits.

College graduates from the Class of 2023 can expect to see increased hiring opportunities compared to the previous class. The National Association of Colleges and Employers reports that employers plan to hire 15% more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than from the Class of 2022.

View the full list from WalletHub HERE.