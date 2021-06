GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a repeat DUI offender who’s accused of stealing a vehicle.

31-year-old George Michael Adams II is wanted on charges of eluding law enforcement and driving revoked while DUI related (felonious 3rd or subsequent offense). He’s also wanted in York County after authorities say he stole a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.