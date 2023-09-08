NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Bobby Scott returned to his old stomping grounds Friday.

He toured Booker T. Washington Middle School, which he attended back when it was a middle school.

Scott, who serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, highlighted the need to invest in school infrastructure.

He supports the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, which would provide $130 billion worth of grants and bonds to help public schools repair, replace and upgrade outdated facilities.

“We found that there are serious deficits all over the country in terms of maintaining schools and building new schools,” Scott said, “so many people being taught in trailers, too many schools dilapidated.”

Modernization is one goal.

Scott said many schools are at least half-a-century old, and are not equipped with modern amenities such as wi-fi, which he noted is crucial to the learning experience.