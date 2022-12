Rep. Bobby Scott will be the keynote speaker at the Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus commencement ceremony for mid-year graduates Dec. 17.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Rep. Bobby Scott will be the keynote speaker at the Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus commencement ceremony for mid-year graduates Dec. 17.

The graduation begins at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m., in the Brock Theatre of the Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center at the university, at 5817 Wesleyan Dr. in Virginia Beach.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More information can be found here.