Renderings give clearer picture of future I-64/I-264 corridor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The I-64/I-264 corridor project is still about two years away from completion, but we’re getting a clearer picture of how it will eventually look.
The Virginia Department of Transportation released renderings Tuesday of what the busy Virginia Beach corridor will look like in the coming years.
The renderings show the completed Phase II project, which is currently under construction, and involves:
- Extending the new collector-distributor roadway build in Phase I from the Newtown Road interchange to the Witchduck Road interchange.
- Re-configuring the south side of both interchanges to eliminate the weave movement; and
- Building a flyover across I-264 to connect Greenwich Road on the south side of the interstate with Cleveland Street on the north side.
The nearly $200 million project began in 2018 and is expected to be complete in Fall 2021. Click here for more information and updates.