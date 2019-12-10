Renderings give clearer picture of future I-64/I-264 corridor

Interstate 264 is depicted extending from the top left corner, with the Newtown Road interchange improvements shown below. (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The I-64/I-264 corridor project is still about two years away from completion, but we’re getting a clearer picture of how it will eventually look.

The Virginia Department of Transportation released renderings Tuesday of what the busy Virginia Beach corridor will look like in the coming years.

The renderings show the completed Phase II project, which is currently under construction, and involves:

Extending the new collector-distributor roadway build in Phase I from the Newtown Road interchange to the Witchduck Road interchange.

Re-configuring the south side of both interchanges to eliminate the weave movement; and

Building a flyover across I-264 to connect Greenwich Road on the south side of the interstate with Cleveland Street on the north side.

Greenwich Road bisects the image diagonally as it diverges to the new flyover crossing I-264. Top Golf is pictured in the middle right of the image. (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

The new Greenwich Road flyover connects to Cleveland Street near the left corner. Cleveland Street is shown in the middle of the image, with I-264 running parallel. (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

To improve traffic operations, the Greenwich Road connection at the five-legged intersection at Witchduck Road will be removed, shown in its new configuration in the middle of this rendering. (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

The nearly $200 million project began in 2018 and is expected to be complete in Fall 2021. Click here for more information and updates.