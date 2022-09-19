The process of removing the derelict vessel Fantasy from the Elizabeth River began on Monday, September 19. (Photo courtesy: Robert Field)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s no longer just a fantasy. An eyesore visible from the Portsmouth and Norfolk waterfronts is finally being removed.

People have been waking up to the site of a sunken vessel in the Elizabeth River, for almost a year.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he’s getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.

The process began Monday morning.

The process of removing the derelict vessel Fantasy London from the Elizabeth River began on Monday, September 19. (Photo courtesy: Robert Field)

He credits 10 On Your Side for helping connect the dots to find the owner to grant permission for Provost’s partners H&H Enterprises and Lynnhaven Marine to get the job done. Not only one boat, but possibly a second one too.

