Remains found in James City County were of missing woman, State Police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say remains found in the woods of James City County were that of Juliann Crystal Hobbs, who was reported missing back in April.

A hunter found her remains in the 4000 block of Mount Laurel Road on Tuesday, about 3/4 of a mile from the highway, per Sergeant Michelle Anaya with State Police.

The medical examiner’s office positively identified the remains of the 38-year-old on Friday.

State Police didn’t have additional information in the case, but said the investigation is ongoing.

James City County Police reported back in August they had just received a tip that someone dropped off Hobbs on Sycamore Landing Road, not far from where the remains were found, on March 11.

She was originally reported missing to the Virginia Beach Police Department in April. According to the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc., that’s where the Florida woman was last seen alive.