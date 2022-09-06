HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Southside Hampton Roads and other parts of the region are returning to the classroom Tuesday.

This comes after thousands of students across the Peninsula and Northeast North Carolina had already returned before Labor Day weekend.

In addition some shortages of faculty, bus drivers and cafeteria workers in the region, there are also some changes in the classroom for students. Virginia Beach City Public Schools students have a new cell phone policy that requires them to keep their phones in their backpacks during class time.

