Registration open for 2021 AIDS Walk Hampton Roads

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Registration for the 2021 AIDS Walk Hampton Roads happening at the end of the month is now open.

This year’s event will be held in-person on June 27 at Bennett’s Creek Park. You can register for the walk at aidswalk.eventbrite.com.

People can walk as individuals or in a group by joining a team on the website.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. that will include special guest speakers and a Zumba warm up.

Organizers say the walk aims to raise vital funds that help support and bring awareness to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10