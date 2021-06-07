Registration open for 2021 AIDS Walk Hampton Roads

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Registration for the 2021 AIDS Walk Hampton Roads happening at the end of the month is now open.

This year’s event will be held in-person on June 27 at Bennett’s Creek Park. You can register for the walk at aidswalk.eventbrite.com.

People can walk as individuals or in a group by joining a team on the website.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. that will include special guest speakers and a Zumba warm up.

Organizers say the walk aims to raise vital funds that help support and bring awareness to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.