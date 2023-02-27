HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Six localities are temporarily converting to free chlorine to disinfect drinking water, according to a release.

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Suffolk and Isle of Wight County will be making the switch on March 8-29.

This preventative maintenance is intended to maintain each locality’s water distribution system

water quality.

This switch can cause customers to notice a slight chlorine smell to their water but the water will still be completely safe to consume and use as normal.

For more information, read through the Frequently Asked Questions. For water quality questions, call 757-382-3569.