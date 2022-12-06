VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With the aim of training the next generation of musicians and worship leaders for global impact, Regent University has launched a new Institute of Music & Worship, which it describes as a world-class center for innovative training in music and worship arts.

It will collaborate with the School of Communication and the Arts to provide musical training for students and degree programs in contemporary and traditional music forms. The director of the new institute is Gary Spell.

“At the Regent University Institute of Music & Worship, our vision is to create the most innovative and influential music program in the world,” said Dr. Pat Robertson, founder, chancellor and CEO of Regent University, in a news release. “This Institute will become the preeminent destination for music and worship education to impact society for generations to come.”

Through the Institute of Music & Worship, students will learn to become skilled musicians, worship leaders, composers, recording artists, and multimedia technicians for a broad range of careers.

“We offer world-class education, state-of-the-art facilities, and relevant and rigorous musical training to equip students for success.,” said Gary Spell, Director of the Institute of Music & Worship. “Our extraordinary programs, integrated with premier performances and hands-on training, will equip musicians and worship artists to impact communities and countries for eternity.”

The Institute of Music & Worship’s inaugural Christmas concert will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Dede Robertson Theatre at Regent University. The Regent University Singers and Tidewater Winds, a 50-piece concert band, will perform Christmas classics such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Mary, Did You Know,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and many more.

The performance will include the story of the Berlin Candy Bomber, which it describes as a musically-inspirational true story with a surprise ending that will delight audiences of all ages.

Reserve tickets at www.regent.edu/tickets.

Learn more about the Institute of Music & Worship.