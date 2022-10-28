VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University in Virginia Beach is marking National First Responders Day with a tuition discount for first responders seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree.

The university says 25% will be knocked off their tuition.

Those eligible include federal, state and local law enforcement employees, as well as firefighters, EMS workers and rescue volunteers.

Applicants must provide the appropriate credential and meet the minimum admission requirements to receive the tuition discount.

