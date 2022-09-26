A repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Congressman Bobby Scott held a roundtable with local officials, advocates, community and faith leaders to find solutions to gun violence.

Congressman Scott serves as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Gun Violence Prevention Task Force alongside Bobby Kipper. The group discussed methods to make a difference to create safer communities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, everyone concluded a holistic approach is needed.

“We need to look at gun violence as a long-term project,” said Scott. “You can’t do it alone overnight.”

One group helping to reduce crime is The Boys and Girls Club. They provide a safe place to keep kids out of trouble.

“We understand where our role is, that is prevention,” said Hal Smith with Boys and Girls Club of Virginia Peninsula. “Making kids realize there are different ways to resolve conflict.

Another group recognized was the Ketchmore Kids who has been around for 17 years.

Ketchmore Kids holds parenting classes, and ‘Think Tank’ classes to help a teen think about the impact of their behavior.

“We have to go in these spots where there is trauma and violence, and where all these things are taking place and be an active participant,” Troy Ketchmore, Ketchmore Kids. “We have to try and resolve these issues.”

Advocates say safe neighborhoods are created when everyone works together.