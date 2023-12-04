VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hey oh, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Virginia Beach.

The “Under the Bridge” and “Dani California” rockers will play the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, June 28 for their Unlimited Love 2024 Tour with guests Ice Cube and Irontom.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. but presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code: CREW.

The band is still performing regularly and just released their 12th and 13th albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, in 2022. They just sat down with 60 Minutes earlier this year to talk about their four decades of performing.

You can see the full list of their 2024 tour dates here.