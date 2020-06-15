Red Cross now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Red Cross says it urgently needs blood donors and is offering an incentive for people who give.

They are now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

That means, if you donate blood, you can find out if you have been exposed to coronavirus at no cost. The antibody test will be sent to a lab and results will be available in seven to ten days, which donors can access on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or in the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org

This is a diagnostic test. The Red Cross is not using this information to diagnose illness.

In the meantime, you can schedule a donation appointment online, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Added bonus… if you donate in June, you’ll receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Upcoming Blood Drives in the Hampton Roads region:

Accomack

Chincoteague Island

6/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Chincoteague Center, 6155 Community Drive

Melfa

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastern Shore Community College, 29300 Lankford Highway

Onancock

6/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Shore Memorial, 20480 Market Street

Chesapeake City

6/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Great Bridge Community Center- Mayor’s Cup, 212 Holt Drive

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Country Club, 1301 Volvo Pkwy.

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indian River Community Center – Mayor’s Cup, 2250 Old Greenbrier Rd

6/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library-Mayors Cup, 298 Cedar Road

6/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

6/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

6/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

6/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indian River Community Center – Mayor’s Cup, 2250 Old Greenbrier Rd

Gloucester

6/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gloucester County Moose Lodge, 6565 Moose Drive

6/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6470 Main Street

Isle of Wight

Smithfield

6/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 517 Main St

Windsor

6/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Isle of Wight Ruritan Club House, 17011 Courthouse Highway

James City

Williamsburg

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Colony in Williamsburg, 125 Pasbehegh Dr.

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg Community Blood Drive – Best Western, 351 York Street

6/18/2020: 2:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ford’s Colony Swim & Tennis Club, 302 Saint Andrews Drive

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., City Community Building, 401 North Boundary Street

Newport News

6/17/2020: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., HRSD-North Shore Operations-G Avenue, 2389 G Avenue

6/19/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Riverside College of Health Careers, 316 Main Street

6/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

6/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

Norfolk

6/16/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby Street

6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waterside District, 333 Waterside Drive

6/19/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/20/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/20/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ocean View Christian Reformed Church, 1241 Hillside Ave

6/21/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/22/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Norfolk Police, 901 Asbury Ave

6/23/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/23/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Exit Realty Central, 870 N. Military Hwy, Suite 100

6/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Palace Shops & Station, 350 W 22nd St, Suite 101

6/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Norfolk Botantical Gardens, 6700 Azalea Garden Rd

6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/26/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Military Circle, 880 N Military Hwy

6/27/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/28/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/29/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Norfolk Sheriff’s Department, 140 East Street

6/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

Northampton

Cheriton

6/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Northampton Post 56, 21210 S. Bayside Road

Poquoson

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Poquoson, 500 City Hall Avenue

Portsmouth

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, 1725 Green Street

Suffolk

6/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Community Church, Suffolk Campus, 1242 Holland Rd.

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City Of Suffolk, 442 West Washington Street

6/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., HUB 757 Home of Believers Church, 6801 Bridgeway Drive

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Public Works Operations, 800 Carolina Rd.

Virginia Beach

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 2956 Ansol Lane

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Holy Family, 1279 North Great Neck Road

6/18/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Courthouse Volunteer Rescue Squad, 961 South Birdneck Rd

6/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

6/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Freedom Fellowship Church Sanctuary, 836 Regency Drive

6/19/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

6/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VB Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 8, 1243 Bayne Dr

6/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068

6/26/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/27/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/29/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 1 Municipal Center

6/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., King’s Grant Presbyterian Church, 745 Little Neck Rd

6/30/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., VA Beach Sheriffs Office Building 7, 2501 James Madison Boulevard

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Virginia Beach Police, 2509 Princess Anne Road

6/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mosquito Joe, 4490 Holland Office Park, Suite 100

6/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., VA Beach Sheriffs Office Building 7, 2501 James Madison Boulevard

York

Grafton

6/18/2020: 2:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Yorkminster Presbyterian Church/Covenant Hall, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway

Yorktown

6/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Victory Family YMCA, 101 Long Green Boulevard

6/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgehill Community Center, 700 Cockletown Rd

6/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Next Level Church, 3105 Hampton Hwy

Franklin

Penhook

6/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Moutain Rd

Rocky Mount

6/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive

6/30/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carilion Franklin Mem Hosp, 180 Floyd Ave.