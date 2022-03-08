Red Cross Awareness Month: What makes up the Disaster Relief Team

FILE – The exterior of an American Red Cross branch that started to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma donations on May 11, 2020 in Fairfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With the beautiful weather we’ve seen recently, it’s easy to forget this month is actually Severe Weather Awareness month. But the Red Cross and its volunteers respond to natural disasters all year long.

10 On Your Side got the chance to catch up with some of those volunteers to give you an inside look at what goes into a response.

The disaster relief team often sees people on what could be the worst days of their lives. Despite the reason for the response, you can count on the Red Cross to be there doing whatever they can to make it better.

Among his many titles, volunteer Ned Worman works with the Disaster Action Team for Coastal Virginia.

In the unfortunate event something did happen in your neck of the woods, bumping into Worman and his fellow volunteers is exactly what you’d want to happen.

They provide shelter, food, water, medications, and other life-saving essentials when tragedy strikes.

Most recently, Worman responded to Mayfield, Kentucky after the tornado outbreak in December 2021. Reports say more than 15,000 buildings were destroyed and 71 people died.

“These people were sitting in their homes getting ready to celebrate Christmas when just hell came out of the sky and destroyed a good part of their town,” recalled Worman. “I mean there’s nothing left there. It looked like a giant egg beater went through the town and just rolled around and rolled around.”

Not long after those tornados touched down, Red Cross vans from all over the country made their way towards the devastation. Worman was behind the wheel of one of those vans, specifically made to serve food.

“This is our serving window,” Worman said, motioning towards a large transit van. “In most cases, their power’s been out, their food is no good. It’s all melted.”

He says it’s not easy work, but it’s extremely rewarding. The most valuable asset you have is time. You could spend some of it by volunteering! Ned says if you’re on the fence about it, you won’t regret signing up.

“We give up our time, and our energy, to help these people out who’ve had to suffer a great loss in most cases. If it happens tomorrow we’ll be there, but the old adage they said about having these people coming to your town… hopefully you’ll never see one of these trucks in your town.”

Regardless of the type of emergency, you can count on the Red Cross.

“We’ll be there for you, day or night, 24/7, 365. Doesn’t make any difference. Red Cross is there,” said Worman.

If you’d like to volunteer with the Red Cross, click here.