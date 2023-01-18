WASHINGTON, DC (WAVY) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says its officers have stopped a record number of handguns at Virginia airport security checkpoints in 2022.

According to a press release, TSA stopped 118 guns at Virginia airport security checkpoints last year. This is a 20 percent increase from the 98 guns confiscated in 2021.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at airport checkpoints in Virginia, 2016 to 2022

Airport2016201720182019202020212022
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)19131614103029
Norfolk International Airport (ORF)14102115122327
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)2419171971925
Richmond International Airport (RIC)10181414222024
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)6365158
Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH)3223112
Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport (CHO)0442202
Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport (PHF)3222001
Total797182745598118

As listed in the table above, 27 firearms were caught at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in 2022 compared to 23 in 2021. In 2022, only one gun was caught by TSA at Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport (PHF) compared to none being stopped by TSA in 2021.

TSA detected 6,542 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide last year. Of those guns, 88 percent of them were loaded.