HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard.

The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.

The Big Lots burglary suspect (Courtesy of Hampton police)

Hampton police also announced on Tuesday that they were trying to find whoever broke into Ollie’s in the 4000 block of Mercury Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning through an unsecured roof entrance.

The suspect stole various items and left through the rear door. Police didn’t have surveillance photos in that burglary, but said he was a black male with a slim build wearing all black with his face covered.