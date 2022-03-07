Reality after resignation: Changing careers in a changing workplace

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some have called it “The Great Resignation” — record numbers of people who’ve quit their jobs during the pandemic. They’ve used the opportunity to realize the status quo no longer works for them – and they’ve begun to re-assess themselves and their goals.

Jennifer Stimpson decided to take a leap of faith. “I was the pre-school music teacher at River Oak church and I also had a side music business called Move and Groove,” she said, until the pandemic stopped the music. “It came to a screeching halt.”

Rather than try to find another teaching job she was among the thousands of Virginians who went on to something new, something with no steady salary where the compensation is straight commission — real estate.

Stimpson’s not the only family breadwinner. Her husband works, but they have two teenaged sons.

“It’s definitely very scary to know that you probably aren’t gonna have an income, any kind of commission check for several months.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics calls them “quits,” people who’ve left their jobs for any number of reasons.

Data shows about 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in December, up 28% from November and a rise of 67% from the previous December.

It’s a workers’ market like we’ve never seen in recent years, according to economics professor Bob McNab of Old Dominion University.

“(Workers are saying) either you pay me more, especially in the face of higher prices, or I’m gonna find better compensation elsewhere,” McNab said.

He says inflation plays a big part, especially with prices at the pump heading toward four dollars a gallon and food getting more expensive by the day. The demand for workers right now exceeds the supply, “so workers have power”.

They’re using that power at the negotiating table.

“(They’re saying) I need to work from home, I need increased benefits, or I need increased wages, or I need all of the above. If you’re not going to give that to me, somebody else will,” McNab said.

Stimpson says her career switch has been a success and she advises getting training for your next job while you’re still working — and if you’ve already left a job, get that training as soon as possible.

“You need to invest in yourself. You are your greatest asset.”