RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card has been extended by two years, the federal government announced Monday.

The deadline is now May 7, 2025 to get a REAL ID license or ID card before federal identification requirements change at U.S. airports. It had been May 3, 2023.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles said nearly 2.8 million Virginians have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.

Beginning May 7, 2025, state residents who want to use to use their state-issued driver’s license or ID to board a domestic flight will have to provide a REAL ID-compliant version of the license or ID, which has a small star in the upper-right corner, when they pass through Transportation Security Administration screenings.

A U.S. passport, a passport card and some military IDs will also be accepted for federal identification.

“Although the deadline has been extended, we still encourage Virginians interested in REAL ID to apply sooner rather than later,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford in a statement. “If your driver’s license or ID expires before May 7, 2025, that’s a great time to upgrade.”

Ford said people can go to the DMV website to prepare the documents they will need, complete an application online and make an appointment to visit DMV.

To get a REAL ID, people must visit DMV in person with documents that show proof of:

Identity and legal presence (unexpired U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate or unexpired permanent resident card)

Social security number (social security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits).

DMV may be able to electronically verify a social security number for someone who has lost their social security card but know the number.

Residency – two proofs required and must display name and current residential street address (recent utility bills, mortgage statements, valid Virginia driver's license)

Any name changes (marriage certificates or divorce decrees). Note: if the name on an identity document is different from one’s legal name, they must show proof of the name change, and multiple documents may be necessary if one’s name has changed more than once.

DMV has a list of acceptable documents.

More information can be found here.