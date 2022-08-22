NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local real estate agent is recovering after being carjacked in Norfolk on a Sunday morning.

The victim, Janet Jones, told WAVY she was snapping pictures of a client’s home on Giles Circle in the Norview neighborhood around 9 a.m. when a man jumped in her car. Jones said he punched her then dragged her 20 feet and ran over her leg.

The carjacker also hit a parked truck during the getaway. The owner of that truck is livid. He told WAVY that he’s getting the run around now from insurance and from the police. He said police are not telling him anything.

Brian Spears

Police told WAVY they arrested 21-year-old Brian Spears in Virginia Beach following a police pursuit, about two hours after the incident in Norfolk.

When WAVY showed Jones the mugshot police released, she said that’s not the man who carjacked her.

Police confirm they are looking for other suspects. Neighbors told 10 On Your Side they think there were four men involved.

Spears is charged with carjacking, hit-and-run personal injury, robbery, use of a firearm, carry concealed, receipt or transfer of possession of stolen vehicle, disregarding police, and attempted auto theft. He is currently being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

If you know anything can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up or text your tips to the P3 tips app.