SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A rare golden largemouth bass was caught recently from the James River near Chippokes State Park by angler Jacob Moore. The fish measured 16 inches long.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reports that golden largemouth has a genetic mutation that allows yellow pigmentation in their skin to dominate. Aside from the color, golden largemouths are like regular largemouth bass in shape and behavior. The DWR says the mutation is found in one in about every one million largemouth bass.

The fish was photographed and then released.