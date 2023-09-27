NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A rape charge has been withdrawn for the former co-owner of three businesses in downtown Norfolk.

Damian Livingston had the charge nolle prosequi in a pre-trial motion on Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court, records show.

Livingston was the co-owner of three establishments, Culture Lounge & Restaurant, Canvas Social Cuisine and Cork & Co. Wine & Martini Bar, at the time when he was arrested on the rape charge back in July 2022. Both Culture and Cork & Co. have since closed their doors.

The woman who accused Livingston said the alleged crime happened back on May 30, 2022, saying in a statement that Livingstone raped her in a hotel room after she had been drinking heavily.

The nolle prosequi motion means the charge could be brought back at a later date.