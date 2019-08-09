Rambunctious German Shepherd who faced euthanization now being trained as working dog

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A German Shepard who was on the verge of being put down is a getting a new lease on life as a potential working dog.

Beckam is a big boy with big energy. He’s twice been surrendered to the Virginia Beach Animal Shelter.

“Basically if we weren’t going to take the dog, they were going to have to euthanize him,” James Overton told 10 On Your Side.

While some see an out of control animal, Overton, with American K9 Intervention, sees potential.

“A dog that is super hyper and just goes crazy over toys and things like that is what we look for, cause we take that energy and focus it into work.”

He is taking Beckam back to Isle of Wight County, where his company trains dogs to work for the military, government and law enforcement agencies.

“We came out and evaluated him and we think he’s going to have a lot of potential to be a working dog, so maybe narcotics and explosives detection.”

Shelter workers had a hunch this would work. One of them actually called Overton.

“The goal was to find another job for him,” said Animal Control supervisor Rebecca Franklin.

She says volunteers can help match your family with a fury friend too. “That’s what they are, they’re animal matchmakers, and they do a great job of it.”

Now is the best time to adopt, she says. During the Clear the Shelters campaign from now through Saturday, August 17, Virginia Beach is waiving all sterilization fees.

“Cats are $20 to adopt, and they’ll come to you spayed, neutered with all their vaccinations, microchip. Dogs are $25 to adopt.”

That will save you $100 on a dog adoption, and could save a dog like Beckham, who’s found a new home and a new purpose.