Raleigh woman charged in I-95 accident that killed motorcyclist in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a serious accident when a car struck his motorcycle early Saturday morning in Emporia.

Virginia State Police were called to an accident on I-95, south of Exit 1, at around 2:15 Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a motorcycle.

Reports claimed that the drivers of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Toyota Camry were both traveling northbound on I-95 when the driver of the Toyota lost control of the car, ran off the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

After striking the guardrail, the car spun back into the traffic lanes and into the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown off and died upon impact at the scene.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Arani Arzate-Zamora from Raleigh, North Carolina has been charged with reckless driving.

Officials say alcohol might have also been involved during the accident. 10 On Your Side awaits for further charges.

The incident is still under investigation. Stay updated on WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.