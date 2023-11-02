NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk principal is taking her school’s fundraising efforts to new heights.

Chopper 10 caught video of Principal Kim Callahan up on the roof of Christ The King School on Tidewater Drive Thursday afternoon. She spent the day there to raise awareness for the schools “Raise the Roof Campaign.“

Harsh weather damaged the roof and it needed urgent repairs.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match donations up to $175,000 to kick off the fundraising campaign. This means that any funds donated will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact of any contribution.

Donations can be made to CTK online or by contacting the school directly.