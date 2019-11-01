Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District notified residents of a rabid raccoon in the Palisades area of Williamsburg on Thursday.

Officials said the raccoon came in contact with a dog on private property.

The office of Environmental Health Services says they will be contacting the immediate homeowners in the community.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980s.

Anyone with information on exposure to this animal is asked to contact the Williamsburg area office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 603-4277.

