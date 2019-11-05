Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon tested positive for the deadly rabies virus in the Etheridge Woods area of Chesapeake, officials say.

The raccoon was captured after it had a confrontation with a dog. The dog was already vaccinated for the rabies virus, according to the Chesapeake Health Department.

Rabies is a deadly virus that can affect humans and pets. It is transmitted through bites, saliva and brain tissue.

All animals bites or scratches should be immediately reported to the Chesapeake Department of Health at 757-382-8672.

“An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation is critical,” Nancy Welch, the health director for the Chesapeake Department of Health, said in a department news release. “Rabies is highly preventable if [the] vaccine is given early as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventative treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases.”

Residents can protect their pets from rabies by making sure their animals’ rabies vaccinations are up-to-date and that the animal is confined to a home or yard.

Chesapeake officials also warn residents not to approach wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. If an animal is injured or needs help, report it to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries or Chesapeake Animal Control.