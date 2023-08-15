ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials say a raccoon that was in contact with three dogs recently in Isle of Wight County has tested positive for rabies.

The Isle of Wight Health Department says it happened in the Scotts Factory Road area of Isle of Wight.

Two dogs that killed the raccoon and another dog also came into contact with the raccoon had expired rabies vaccinations, so they received a booster vaccine. They’ll be under a 45-day observation period.

If you think your pet may have been in contact with a rabid animal, contact Isle of Wight Animal Control at (757) 365-6318 or the Isle of Wight Health Department at (757) 279-3078. Health officials are reminding pet owners to make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date.