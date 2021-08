JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Local health officials are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in a neighborhood in James City County.

The Peninsula Health District says the fox was picked up August 19 on Sycamore Landing Road in the Mt. Folly area of the city. Officials say the fox is now deceased.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a fox in this area, please contact the Peninsula Health Department at 757-603-4277