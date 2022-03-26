SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported during a school bus fire in Surry County thanks to a quick-thinking driver.

According to a Surry County Schools spokesperson, the incident occurred Thursday morning when a high school bus driver noticed a warning light turn on during her regular route on Route 31.

The bus driver immediately pulled over to a nearby church. As the bus came to a rest, the spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that’s when the driver started to smell smoke and ordered the students on board to evacuate the bus.

The bus caught fire after the students had evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

Officials say the bus driver called the school transportation office who sent another bus to send the students to school.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the cause of the fire and how many students were on board at the time of the incident.

No further information has been released.

Surry County school bus fire, March 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Scharnelle Hamlin)

