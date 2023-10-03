SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s first Publix grocery store is getting ready to host its first hiring events.

They’ll be held on two different weekends at Hampton Inn Suffolk at 1017 Centerbrooke Lane: from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, and from Friday November 10 to Sunday, November 12.

Applicants don’t need to set up an appointment, but they are encouraged to fill out an application ahead of time at apply.publix.jobs.

Publix still hasn’t set a grand opening date for the store at Planters Square, but they say it’ll be announced soon. Two more Publix store also on the way in Virginia Beach, with an expected opening sometime in late 2024, and in Chesapeake (early 2025 opening expected).