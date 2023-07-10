CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — Another Publix supermarket is in the works for the Tidewater area, this time in Isle of Wight County.

The Florida-based chain announced on Monday that they’re opening a new store in Carrollton in late 2024. It’ll be at 22449 Spadea Way at Bartlett Station.

The update comes just a week after they announced Chesapeake would be getting a store in early 2025 at Cedar Road and Dominion Blvd.

Stores are also set to open in Virginia Beach and Suffolk, while a potential Norfolk location is still up in the air.

The region’s first two locations, in Williamsburg and in Kill Devil Hills, opened back in 2018.