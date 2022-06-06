CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A public hearing will held July 21 in Chowan County to discuss a proposed 189-megawatt, 45-turbine wind energy facility from Timbermill Wind, LLC.

The in-person hearing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Edenton at the Culinary Arts Building at The College of the Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus, 118 Blades Street. It’ll be hosted by the Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources.

The public can sign up online through noon on July 21 to speak at the event, or sign up at the event site beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 21. The public comment period goes through July 31, and comments can be submitted via email to onshorewind.comments@ncdenr.gov or by voicemail at 919-707-9222. You can also submitted a comment through the mail to:

Brian Wrenn, Director

Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

Department of Environmental Quality

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

For more information on DEMLR’s Onshore Wind Program, visit the DEQ website.