Protest planned for Friday in downtown Norfolk; HRT says transit routes will be affected

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A community rally for social justice and education reform is happening Friday morning in downtown Norfolk.

The event is scheduled to start around 11 a.m. at Town Point Park with an address from local pastor Mike Harris and Dirty Buffalo owner, Russell Gilbert, who organized the event with leaders from the Park Place School in Ghent and social justice organization Humanities Behind Bars.

The group will then march through downtown Norfolk, with Gilbert inviting attendees to the Dirty Buffalo to celebrate Juneteenth and share a meal after. All of Dirty Buffalo’s locations have closed Friday to celebrate the holiday.

“I want to say that as members of the human race and as citizens of the UNITED States of America, we as a company must stand up for the inequalities that have been so prevalent for far too long,” Gilbert wrote. “We hope that all of you are willing to attend this event with us and share in the idea that there is STRENGTH in DIVERSITY (one of our core values).”

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted Friday morning that the protest will affect their bus/light rail routes, which won’t run through downtown during the protest. Routes 1, 3, 6, 8, 45, 960, and 961 will detour, and riders will have to go to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center.

