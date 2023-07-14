CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – In this Digital Desk conversation, Host Sarah Goode speaks with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore team about sea turtles. Watch the live conversation in the video player on this page at 1 p.m.

The nesting season has reached its halfway point and there are over 200 nests. Types of sea turtles include: Green, Loggerhead, Kemp’s Ridley, and Leatherback.

Learn about what the National Park Service team does to keep the turtle nests protected throughout the season and more in this conversation.

More information will be available following the conversation.