NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Project LEAD, a substance use disorder and opioid response program from the Hampton and Peninsula health districts, is holding several town hall meetings on overdose death prevention and other harm reduction methods.

They’re also holding REVIVE! trainings at the same events on how to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses using naloxone.

The town halls start September 26 and go through October 21. Here’s the full list:

RSVPs are preferred but not required, the health districts say.

You can RSVP at this link.