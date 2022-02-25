Princess Anne, Kempsville girls win region semifinals, will face each other in next round

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – The Princess Anne girls basketball team never seems satisfied. The Cavaliers have won eight straight state titles. All they did this year? Reload. They were 15-0 in beach district play and 17-1 overall. Thursday night, they took care of business against Salem in a 48-38 win to advance to the region championship.

The no. 2 seed in Class 5 Region A is Kempsville. The Chiefs are lead by sophomore Kenya Ramsey, who had 31 points, 15 rebounds, 8 steals and 5 assists in a 63-38 win against First Colonial to advance.

Highlights of both games are in the video above.