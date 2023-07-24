CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Preschoolers at Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons and Primrose School at Cahoon Commons held a drive for the Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or SPCA.

During their “Our Precious Pets Drive,” the schools collected about 400 items, including food, treats and toys to help support the animal rescue. The SPCA’s mission is to create a more humane and responsible community by eliminating animal suffering while increasing human compassion.

Below are pictures from the drive.

Courtesy: Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons Courtesy: Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons Courtesy: Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons

According to a press release from the Primrose School, the school believes that every child represents the promise of a better tomorrow.

“Giving without expectation is an essential part of Primrose School’s Balanced Learning curriculum,” the press release writes.