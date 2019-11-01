Power outages, damaged property in aftermath of overnight storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – There were plenty of residents in Hampton Roads left in the dark late Thursday night and Friday morning following severe weather that passed through the area.

A portion of northeast North Carolina, as well as portions of Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Franklin were under a tornado warning until 1 a.m. Friday.

As of 9 o’clock Friday morning, there was a total of 4,923 residents in Southeastern Virginia without power with close to a thousand James City County residents still in the dark after the storm Thursday night.

According to Dominion Energy, more than 11,000 residents were without power at around 1 o’clock Friday morning with James City County and Suffolk having the most outages.

That number has now grown to more than 11,000 without power. James City County & Suffolk have the most outages right now. https://t.co/QKzjHGfzIT — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) November 1, 2019

The National Weather Service first sent out the tornado warning around midnight in parts northeast North Carolina which soon reached Hampton Roads.

Tornado Warning including Chesapeake city, VA until 1:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/PongSEvRGH — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) November 1, 2019

In photos sent to 10 On Your Side, the overnight storm were seen uprooting trees and damaging property in Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina.