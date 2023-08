YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy has a power outage right now affecting almost 2,000 customers in Yorktown.

Yorktown has around 33,000 customers that use Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy has around 3.5 million customers across Virginia and North Carolina regions. Out of all their customers, only 2,583 are experiencing outages right now, the majority taking place in Yorktown.

Click here to see a list of Dominion Energy outages.