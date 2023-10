HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday morning, Dominion Energy reported that 1700 customers were without power in Hampton.

The outage affected customers in areas of Downtown and Olde Hampton near Virginia Air and Space Science Center.

#BreakingNews Update (7:15am): This is now down to 603 customers without power in Hampton. https://t.co/goDp8CsbaR — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) October 25, 2023

By 9 a.m., the Dominion Energy outage map showed that all impacted customers had power restored.

